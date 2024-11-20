Innovative Marketing with a Pipe-Infused Flash Mob Fashion Show
Huliot India Pipes, alongside Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, created history with the world's first Flash Mob Fashion Show using pipes at the Acetech Expo. Models, including Miss India contestants, participated by showcasing various pipe products, drawing significant attention to the brand's innovative marketing strategy.
Huliot India Pipes, in collaboration with Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, made headlines with a groundbreaking marketing initiative at the Acetech Expo.
The world's first Flash Mob Fashion Show using pipes stunned the crowd, featuring Miss India models who showcased Huliot's diverse range of piping products.
This innovative stunt highlights Huliot's commitment to unique marketing and technology-driven solutions.
