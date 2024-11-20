Aviary Innovation at Alipore Zoo: A Glassy Birdwatching Experience

Alipore Zoological Garden has unveiled a revolutionary glass-enclosed aviary, allowing bird enthusiasts to observe various species up close. An official announced on Wednesday that the display, featuring a transparent walkway, will enable visitors to enjoy the sight of birds flying in their natural environment.

The zoo's director, Subhankar Sengupta, emphasized that the winged species would remain untouched by visitors. The innovative structure, with clear glass panels on all sides, immerses guests in a unique birdwatching experience without any physical interaction.

Set to open by December, the attraction showcases 12 bird species, including the King Fisher and Macaw. Sengupta believes it will be a hit during the Christmas-New Year season, offering families a chance to relax, take photos, and enjoy a novel perspective on nature.

