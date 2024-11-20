Left Menu

Aviary Innovation at Alipore Zoo: A Glassy Birdwatching Experience

Alipore Zoological Garden introduces a novel glass-enclosed aviary, offering visitors a unique birdwatching experience without direct contact. Twelve bird species will be visible from a transparent walkway, enabling close observation. This attraction, set to open in December, promises to delight families during the holiday season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:20 IST
Aviary Innovation at Alipore Zoo: A Glassy Birdwatching Experience
  • Country:
  • India

Alipore Zoological Garden has unveiled a revolutionary glass-enclosed aviary, allowing bird enthusiasts to observe various species up close. An official announced on Wednesday that the display, featuring a transparent walkway, will enable visitors to enjoy the sight of birds flying in their natural environment.

The zoo's director, Subhankar Sengupta, emphasized that the winged species would remain untouched by visitors. The innovative structure, with clear glass panels on all sides, immerses guests in a unique birdwatching experience without any physical interaction.

Set to open by December, the attraction showcases 12 bird species, including the King Fisher and Macaw. Sengupta believes it will be a hit during the Christmas-New Year season, offering families a chance to relax, take photos, and enjoy a novel perspective on nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024