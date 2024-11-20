Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Shine at Maharashtra Polls Amid Sluggish Turnout

Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, Javed Akhtar, Ananya Panday, and veteran actor Ranjeet, cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, urging citizens to participate. Despite this star-studded effort, Maharashtra witnessed a low voter turnout of 45.53% in the first phase while Jharkhand recorded 61.47%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:45 IST
In a bid to encourage voter participation, Bollywood celebrities turned out to the polls for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Among these high-profile voters were screen icon Madhuri Dixit, noted lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and actress Ananya Panday alongside her father, actor Chunky Panday.

Despite their illustrious presence, the assembly elections saw only a 45.53% voter turnout in the first phase, contrasting sharply with a more favorable 61.47% recorded during Jharkhand's second phase of polling. The turnout remains a key focus for authorities aiming to boost democratic engagement.

The voter turnout varied significantly across districts, with the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli experiencing the highest engagement at 62.99%, while urban areas like Thane and Mumbai lagged behind with 38.94% and 39.34%, respectively. The polls will close at 6 pm, with results anticipated on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

