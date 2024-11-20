Celebrating a Legacy: 125th Birth Anniversary of 'Utkal Keshari' Harekrushna Mahtab

President Droupadi Murmu is set to grace an event marking the 125th birth anniversary of the esteemed former Odisha chief minister, Harekrushna Mahtab. Scheduled for Thursday at Vigyan Bhawan, the occasion will be highlighted by the unveiling of a special commemorative stamp and coin.

Harekrushna Mahtab, born on November 21, 1899, was a multifaceted leader who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement and Odisha's development. He was deeply inspired by prominent figures like Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, which fueled his involvement in key protests like the Non-Cooperation Movement and Salt Satyagraha.

The celebrations will include cultural tributes, showcasing Odia culture through various exhibits and a musical performance by Susmita Das. Mahtab's literary contributions and achievements, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, will also be honored. The event pays homage to his enduring influence as a leader and visionary.

