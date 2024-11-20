Inspiring Cinema: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Call for Hopeful Storytelling

Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 near Panaji, urged filmmakers to craft movies that inspire audiences, urging them to live life as a celebration. His appeal was made in the presence of Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The inaugural event also highlighted the production of a film about Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's life, the first project under the Columbia India Audio Visual Treaty. This groundbreaking film is expected to be a global release, initially produced in English and later dubbed into several languages, including Spanish.

During the event, Ravi Shankar conversed with hosts actors Abhishek Mukherjee and Bhumi Pednekar, emphasizing the dual role of storytelling: to unveil truths and elevate spirits. He also underscored the need for artists to manage mental health challenges, asserting that the Indian film industry's Happiness Index should be at its peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)