Swachh Bharat Mission: A Global Inspiration from India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission as a global cleanliness inspiration. He credits Sant Gadge ji Maharaj's early awareness efforts and emphasizes the initiative's influence on women's dignity and India's global reputation for cleanliness.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday acknowledged the Swachh Bharat Mission's role in inspiring the world towards cleanliness. Speaking at an event in Sector 1's Ganga Pandal commemorating the 149th birth anniversary of Sant Gadge ji Maharaj, Adityanath praised the revered saint's early advocacy for public sanitation.
He noted that Sant Gadge ji Maharaj eloquently spread awareness through kirtan, challenging superstitions, orthodoxy, and casteism, while promoting cleanliness long before it became a national agenda. Adityanath connected this legacy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has grown into a nation-wide movement.
The chief minister emphasized that the campaign has increased cleanliness awareness across Indian villages, reinforcing India's global position as a cleanliness exemplar. Adityanath also highlighted its role in uplifting women's dignity, thanking Prayagraj residents for graciously hosting devotees, showcasing their unique capacity for organizing the Maha Kumbh Mela.
