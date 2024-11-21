Protecting the Women's Forest: A Cultural and Environmental Struggle

On the southeastern coast of Jayapura, Petronela Merauje walks among her floating village, calling on women to join the time-honored tradition of Tonotwiyat, or 'working in the forest.' For generations, this paradise of mangroves has provided Enggros' women with clams, fish, and firewood.

Currently, this cherished space faces challenges. Pollution and rapid development threaten the forest's health and, in turn, the cultural fabric of the Enggros people. Engagements to revive and protect the mangrove ecosystem are emerging, led by the villagers' determination to safeguard their traditions.

Efforts to replant mangroves are underway, yet broader protective regulations remain absent, rendering future conservation uncertain. The forest is not just a source of sustenance but a sanctuary for storytelling and mutual support for the women of Enggros and Tobati villages.

