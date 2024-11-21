Left Menu

Protecting the Women's Forest: A Cultural and Environmental Struggle

In Enggros village, Papua, women have a traditional space known as the 'women's forest' where they gather clams, fish, and firewood. Despite its cultural significance, the forest is threatened by pollution and development. Efforts are underway to conserve this crucial ecological and social environment.

Jayapura | Updated: 21-11-2024
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

On the southeastern coast of Jayapura, Petronela Merauje walks among her floating village, calling on women to join the time-honored tradition of Tonotwiyat, or 'working in the forest.' For generations, this paradise of mangroves has provided Enggros' women with clams, fish, and firewood.

Currently, this cherished space faces challenges. Pollution and rapid development threaten the forest's health and, in turn, the cultural fabric of the Enggros people. Engagements to revive and protect the mangrove ecosystem are emerging, led by the villagers' determination to safeguard their traditions.

Efforts to replant mangroves are underway, yet broader protective regulations remain absent, rendering future conservation uncertain. The forest is not just a source of sustenance but a sanctuary for storytelling and mutual support for the women of Enggros and Tobati villages.

