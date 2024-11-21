Blazing New Trails: 'Agni' Explores Untold Stories of Firefighters

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has announced that his upcoming film 'Agni' will showcase a unique narrative focused on firefighters, a theme rarely explored in Indian cinema. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, known for 'Raees,' the movie is produced by Akhtar's Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Prime Video.

Akhtar emphasized the company's commitment to breaking new storytelling grounds at the trailer launch, expressing hope that audiences will resonate with the film's emotional core. 'Agni' intertwines drama with the themes of duty, bravery, and sacrifice, not only of firefighters but also their families.

Director Dholakia highlighted the untold stories of firefighters, often overlooked in cinematic portrayals of armed forces. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Saiyami Kher, among others, and aims to bring respect and awareness to the essential role firefighters play. 'Agni' premieres on Prime Video on December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)