NIFFA: Celebrating Indian Cinema's Voyage Across Australia

The National Indian Film Festival of Australia concluded its inaugural edition after a successful seven-city tour. Highlighting diverse Indian cinema, the festival recognized exceptional works in various categories. With NIFFA Regional set to expand its reach, the festival continues to foster cultural connections between Australia and India through film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:37 IST
National Indian Film Festival, Australia 2025 Announces Winners, Encore Screenings And Regional Expansion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) wrapped up its first edition on March 2, 2025, after a successful tour across Sydney, Canberra, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne. The festival ended with a Red-Carpet Gala featuring the film Roam Rome Mein by Tannishtha Chatterjee at Murdoch University, Perth.

Continuing its celebration of Indian cinema, NIFFA plans encore screenings at Dendy Cinemas and the launch of NIFFA Regional, a new initiative bringing Indian films to rural Australia. The festival's all-woman Nomination Council and directors Anupam Sharma and Peter Castaldi announced the award winners, with Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon taking the Best Film prize.

Other notable winners include Anuj Gulati's WingMan for Best Indie Feature, Goutam Ghose's Parikrama for Best International Indian Film, and The Man Who Hurls News by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan for Best Documentary (Short). Mahadevan expressed gratitude for the honor, highlighting the film's emotional connection with Australian audiences. NIFFA has successfully forged partnerships with various institutions, promoting cultural ties and expanding the reach of Indian cinema in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

