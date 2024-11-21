Left Menu

Graceful Separation: A R Rahman and Saira Banu's Amicable Divorce

A R Rahman and Saira Banu have decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage. The couple, represented by divorce lawyer Vandana Shah, is managing the separation with dignity. Despite emotional strain, both Rahman and Banu are focused on maintaining mutual respect and moving forward amicably.

Updated: 21-11-2024 19:04 IST
In a recent development, renowned musician A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have chosen to end their 29-year-long marriage. Despite the emotional challenges that come with such a decision, the couple is handling the situation with an admirable sense of grace and mutual respect.

Vandana Shah, the couple's divorce lawyer, emphasized that although no one is ever thrilled to conclude a long marriage, Rahman and Banu are upright individuals committed to a dignified separation. Their joint statement reflects the elegance with which they are navigating this personal upheaval.

Having shared almost three decades together, along with three children, Rahman and Banu's life was characterized by deep respect, which they aim to maintain despite parting ways. The announcement serves as a reminder that a marriage's end, while unexpected, does not diminish the shared journey and love.

