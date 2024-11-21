Graceful Separation: A R Rahman and Saira Banu's Amicable Divorce

In a recent development, renowned musician A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have chosen to end their 29-year-long marriage. Despite the emotional challenges that come with such a decision, the couple is handling the situation with an admirable sense of grace and mutual respect.

Vandana Shah, the couple's divorce lawyer, emphasized that although no one is ever thrilled to conclude a long marriage, Rahman and Banu are upright individuals committed to a dignified separation. Their joint statement reflects the elegance with which they are navigating this personal upheaval.

Having shared almost three decades together, along with three children, Rahman and Banu's life was characterized by deep respect, which they aim to maintain despite parting ways. The announcement serves as a reminder that a marriage's end, while unexpected, does not diminish the shared journey and love.

(With inputs from agencies.)