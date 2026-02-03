Left Menu

Odisha's Landmark Mass Marriage Event: Empowering Women

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, a flagship mass marriage scheme benefiting 201 couples. Aimed at families facing financial burdens of marriage, it provides Rs 51,000 per bride and promotes women's dignity. The event symbolized unity and empowerment from tradition-laden gifts to officiated union certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant social initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana' during a grand mass wedding ceremony near the revered Maa Taratarini temple. On this occasion, 201 couples exchanged vows in the presence of state dignitaries and hundreds of cheering villagers.

The flagship scheme targets economically disadvantaged families, ensuring financial relief and dignified unions for women across the state. Under the program, each bride receives Rs 51,000, with Rs 35,000 directly deposited into their bank accounts. A ceremonial package filled with traditional bridal gifts complements this assistance.

The government plans significant future investments in this program including Rs 59 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal. While addressing officials and the community, Majhi emphasized that the initiative aims to eradicate dowry practices and foster societal progression where women are celebrated as pillars of achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

