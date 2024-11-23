Evolving Cinema: A New Era for Indo-Australian Collaborations

Sydney-based filmmaker Anupam Sharma, an influential figure in Indo-Australian cinematic collaborations, recently shared insights about the evolving partnership between the two countries at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panjim, Goa. Speaking to ANI, Sharma reflected on his journey with Indian cinema in Australia, citing projects like 'Hotel Mumbai' that symbolize a shift from simple location services to comprehensive collaborations.

Sharma expressed admiration for actor Anupam Kher, describing him as a "guru," and reminisced about their shared history of filming in Australia since 1998. He highlighted how major Indian film projects, including 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Hey Baby,' are increasingly looking to shoot in Australia with expanded Australian crews to tap into the benefits of co-production agreements.

Moreover, Sharma noted a crucial transition from mere service roles to genuine collaborations, where Indian and Australian talents work in unison on films like 'Lion,' 'Un-Indian,' and 'Hotel Mumbai.' The IFFI 2024, commenced on November 20, features over 180 international films, celebrating cinema with tributes to Indian legends Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, ANR, and Mohammed Rafi.

