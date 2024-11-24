Karuna Silk: The Compassionate Revolution in Textile Industry
The Odisha government's promotion of 'Karuna silk', an innovative, ethical silk that is produced without harming silkworms or using chemical dyes, has captured attention at the International Trade Fair in New Delhi. This cruelty-free silk production method, which lets silkworms live and mature, reshapes the traditional textile landscape.
In a groundbreaking showcase at the International Trade Fair in New Delhi, the Odisha government has introduced 'Karuna silk', a new variety of ethically produced silk. This innovative textile, developed without harming silkworms or using chemical dyes, has captured significant attention for its sustainable production process.
Promoted by the Odisha government's Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department, 'Karuna silk' is woven without the typical boiling method that kills silkworms. Instead, the silkworms are allowed to mature into butterflies, making this method both ethical and revolutionary in traditional silk production.
The production of Karuna silk is not only cruelty-free but also preserves the silk's natural color, shifting Indian textile practices towards sustainability. Live demonstrations at the 'Odisha Mandap' have drawn considerable interest from visitors, with the end products available at the state-run 'Amlan' outlet.
