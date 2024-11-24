Left Menu

Karuna Silk: The Compassionate Revolution in Textile Industry

The Odisha government's promotion of 'Karuna silk', an innovative, ethical silk that is produced without harming silkworms or using chemical dyes, has captured attention at the International Trade Fair in New Delhi. This cruelty-free silk production method, which lets silkworms live and mature, reshapes the traditional textile landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:47 IST
Karuna Silk: The Compassionate Revolution in Textile Industry
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking showcase at the International Trade Fair in New Delhi, the Odisha government has introduced 'Karuna silk', a new variety of ethically produced silk. This innovative textile, developed without harming silkworms or using chemical dyes, has captured significant attention for its sustainable production process.

Promoted by the Odisha government's Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department, 'Karuna silk' is woven without the typical boiling method that kills silkworms. Instead, the silkworms are allowed to mature into butterflies, making this method both ethical and revolutionary in traditional silk production.

The production of Karuna silk is not only cruelty-free but also preserves the silk's natural color, shifting Indian textile practices towards sustainability. Live demonstrations at the 'Odisha Mandap' have drawn considerable interest from visitors, with the end products available at the state-run 'Amlan' outlet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024