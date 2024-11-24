Revving Up for Remembrance: Motorcycle Rally Kicks Off Vijay Diwas in Kolkata

The Eastern Army Command organized a motorcycle rally in Kolkata on Sunday, marking a prelude to the 'Vijay Diwas' celebrations. This event commemorates India's 1971 victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

In collaboration with a popular FM radio channel, the rally aimed to honor the valor and sacrifices of the armed forces while strengthening bonds between the military and civilian communities, according to a defense official. The event was led by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, and included motorcycle enthusiasts from both the armed forces and the civilian population of Kolkata.

The rally commenced at Fort William, flagged off by Chief of Staff, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General R C Srikanth. Covering a 25-km route, it passed iconic Kolkata landmarks such as Eden Gardens, Victoria Memorial, and Birla Mandir, culminating at Fort William's East Gate. There, riders paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war at the 'Vijay Smarak'.

(With inputs from agencies.)