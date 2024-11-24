Revving Up Elegance: The 11th Edition of Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally Thrills Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed the grandeur of the 11th Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally 2024 on Sunday, as over 95 timeless classics, including 60 debuting icons, captivated a record crowd. The event, held on the lawns of Taj Land's End in Bandra, reinforced its reputation as India's premier gathering for vintage car aficionados.

Flagged off by Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer and noted automotive personalities, the rally featured a showcase of the iconic Kompressor models from the 1920s and 1930s. Enthusiasts were drawn to historical gems like the 540K, the engineering of the 630K, and the stately grace of the Superlimousine Class, including the Nurburg and 600 Grosser.

The rally also honoured the legendary designer Bruno Sacco, showcasing his visionary creations like the G-Wagen and SEC S-Class coupe. The gathering not only celebrated automotive history but also the community's dedication to preserving these classics, with participants driving in from across India, embodying the essence of endurance and passion.

