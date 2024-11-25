Left Menu

Gilded Grandeur: The Gold Chariot Venture for Goddess Chamundeshwari

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a proposal to construct a gold chariot for Goddess Chamundeshwari, after a request from MLC Dinesh Gooligowda highlighted the historical significance of the Chamundeshwari Temple. Devotee-funded, the project is aimed for completion by the 2025 Dasara festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:03 IST
Gilded Grandeur: The Gold Chariot Venture for Goddess Chamundeshwari
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Hindu Religious Endowment Department to draft a plan for building a gold chariot for the deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, according to official sources on Monday.

This initiative, spurred by MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, underscores the Chamundeshwari Temple's historical importance. Situated on Mysuru's Chamundi Hill, the temple dates back to the 12th century AD, highlighting its rich cultural legacy.

The proposal emerged because the current wooden chariot, donated by devotees from Tamil Nadu, is in poor condition. Without requiring government funds, devotees plan to finance the Rs 100 crore project, aiming for completion by the 2025 Dasara festival for the grand procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024