Gilded Grandeur: The Gold Chariot Venture for Goddess Chamundeshwari

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Hindu Religious Endowment Department to draft a plan for building a gold chariot for the deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, according to official sources on Monday.

This initiative, spurred by MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, underscores the Chamundeshwari Temple's historical importance. Situated on Mysuru's Chamundi Hill, the temple dates back to the 12th century AD, highlighting its rich cultural legacy.

The proposal emerged because the current wooden chariot, donated by devotees from Tamil Nadu, is in poor condition. Without requiring government funds, devotees plan to finance the Rs 100 crore project, aiming for completion by the 2025 Dasara festival for the grand procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)