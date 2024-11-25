Left Menu

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Fan Speculation and Momentous Perth Test Victory

Speculation around the face of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son Akaay surfaced during a Test match in Perth but was dismissed by Virat's sister. Meanwhile, Kohli's century led India to a significant victory over Australia, marking a turning point for the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:24 IST
Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika, son Akaay (Photo/Instagram/@anushkasharma). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation surrounding the identity of a child seen with Anushka Sharma during the India vs Australia Test match in Perth has been addressed by Virat Kohli's sister. The debate arose as fans believed the child was Akaay, the son of celebrity couple Sharma and Kohli, whose face has remained undisclosed since his birth.

A viral video captured Anushka applauding Kohli's century, with a child mistaken for Akaay visible behind her. However, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to Instagram to rectify the confusion, stating the child was a friend's daughter, not Akaay. Anushka and Virat welcomed their son on February 15, 2024, after a discreet second pregnancy.

In an outstanding display of skill, Virat Kohli ended his lean phase by scoring a century at Perth, Australia. His performance, which was marked by an unbeaten 100 from 143 balls, played a pivotal role in India's triumph over Australia by a margin of 295 runs. Kohli attributed his success to the unwavering support of his wife, acknowledging her presence during his remarkable innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

