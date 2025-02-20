India Triumphs at Champions Trophy with Shami's Bowling and Gill's Century

India clinched a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the Champions Trophy, underpinned by Mohammed Shami's five-wicket heroics and Shubman Gill's unbeaten century.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, making a strong return to ICC tournaments, dismantled Bangladesh for 228 with figures of 5/53. In response, India achieved the target in 46.3 overs, with Gill scoring 101 not out.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, scoring 41, also crossed 11,000 ODI runs, while Towhid Hridoy's century and partnership with Jaker Ali lifted Bangladesh after a shaky start. Axar Patel narrowly missed a hat-trick, and Shami marked his 200th ODI wicket.

