Left Menu

India Triumphs at Champions Trophy with Shami's Bowling and Gill's Century

India secured a six-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy, thanks to Mohammed Shami's impressive 5/53 and Shubman Gill's unbeaten 101. Shami's five-wicket haul helped dismiss Bangladesh for 228, while Gill's eighth ODI century ensured India's chase was successful with 21 balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:09 IST
India Triumphs at Champions Trophy with Shami's Bowling and Gill's Century
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India clinched a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the Champions Trophy, underpinned by Mohammed Shami's five-wicket heroics and Shubman Gill's unbeaten century.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, making a strong return to ICC tournaments, dismantled Bangladesh for 228 with figures of 5/53. In response, India achieved the target in 46.3 overs, with Gill scoring 101 not out.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, scoring 41, also crossed 11,000 ODI runs, while Towhid Hridoy's century and partnership with Jaker Ali lifted Bangladesh after a shaky start. Axar Patel narrowly missed a hat-trick, and Shami marked his 200th ODI wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025