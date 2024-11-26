Left Menu

Empowering Creativity: Cyber Sousa Award Drives Animation and Gaming Innovation

The 2024 Cyber Sousa Award at the Xiamen International Animation Festival highlighted the progress and innovation in the animation and gaming industries. Featuring over 3,370 global entries, the competition celebrated creativity, awarded top projects, and promoted international cooperation in animation and gaming industries.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Xiamen International Animation Festival's 2024 Cyber Sousa Award spotlighted the creative prowess of the animation and gaming industries. Held in Jimei, Xiamen, the event showcased winners across categories like Best Animated Feature Film and Best Game, drawing over 3,370 entries from 40 countries.

Pioneering technologies such as AI and metaverse were integrated into Xiamen's animation industry, aligning with global trends. Yan Kai's 'Oh My School!' took home the Best Animated Feature Film Gold, symbolizing the outstanding achievements recognized at the festival.

The World Networking Conference convened experts to discuss international gaming trends, emphasizing BRICS cooperation. The event facilitated industry connections, enhancing Xiamen's role as a global hub for animation and gaming innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

