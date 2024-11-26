Left Menu

CentreStage Weekend: A Fusion of Traditions and Innovations

CentreStage Weekend, organized by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, is a two-day festival showcasing an eclectic array of performing arts. It features artists like dancer Yamini Kalluri, musicians Mari Mathias and Seyievinuo Chuzho, and highlights cross-cultural collaborations, blending traditional and contemporary artistic expressions.

  • Country:
  • India

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents 'CentreStage Weekend', a two-day festival on November 29-30, at The Piano Man, featuring diverse talents from the performing arts world.

The event will showcase an intriguing mix of classical and modern genres, including a performance by Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Kalluri interlaced with piano melodies by Andreas Konig. Welsh singer Mari Mathias and Chuzho from Nagaland will demonstrate a collaboration of Welsh-Naga musical traditions, supported by the British Council.

The festival provides a platform for young artists, including the GMI Ensemble and Carnatic prodigy Spoorthi Rao. Highlights also include a flute-percussion duet by Kartikeya Vashisht and Makrand Sanon and the sitar excellence of Mehtab Ali Niazi, concluding with Delhi's Sufi band Jashn-e-Sufiana's blend of classical and modern sounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

