CentreStage Weekend: A Fusion of Traditions and Innovations

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents 'CentreStage Weekend', a two-day festival on November 29-30, at The Piano Man, featuring diverse talents from the performing arts world.

The event will showcase an intriguing mix of classical and modern genres, including a performance by Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Kalluri interlaced with piano melodies by Andreas Konig. Welsh singer Mari Mathias and Chuzho from Nagaland will demonstrate a collaboration of Welsh-Naga musical traditions, supported by the British Council.

The festival provides a platform for young artists, including the GMI Ensemble and Carnatic prodigy Spoorthi Rao. Highlights also include a flute-percussion duet by Kartikeya Vashisht and Makrand Sanon and the sitar excellence of Mehtab Ali Niazi, concluding with Delhi's Sufi band Jashn-e-Sufiana's blend of classical and modern sounds.

