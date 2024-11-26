Celebrating the Life of John Tinniswood: The World's Oldest Man

John Tinniswood, the Englishman who lived through two world wars and two pandemics, has died at the age of 112, just months after being named the world's oldest man by Guinness World Records.

Tinniswood, born in Liverpool in 1912, was revered for his intelligence and calm demeanor. He met his wife during World War II, serving in the Royal Army Pay Corps. He later worked in the oil industry before retiring at 60.

His family attributes his longevity to mental sharpness and his beloved meal of fish and chips, though Tinniswood himself modestly credited luck. His life was honored with cards from the late Queen Elizabeth each year from 100 to 110.

