Laughs and Good Deeds: The International Clown Festival Returns

The 10th International Clown Festival, featuring 25 clowns from 11 countries, promises laughter, comedy, juggling, and music. Held in Bangalore, it introduces 'Points for Good,' letting loyalty members donate points to sponsor children's attendance, enhancing their lives with joy and laughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:26 IST
The 10th edition of The International Clown Festival is set to deliver 120 minutes of continuous laughter, filled with comedy, juggling, and musical performances from 25 clowns representing 11 countries, including India, the USA, and Canada.

Taking place at Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhawan in Vasanth Nagar, Bangalore from November 29 to December 1, the festival will host three daily shows at 11 am, 3 pm, and 7 pm.

Martin D'Souza, the festival's curator and a former vice-president of the World Clown Association, emphasized the skill and dedication required in clowning. This year, he introduces 'Points for Good,' a program allowing loyalty members to donate points toward helping underprivileged children enjoy the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

