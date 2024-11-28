Left Menu

Vikrant Massey Shines at IFFI with '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report'

Actor Vikrant Massey, known for his commitment to responsible and inspiring cinema, discusses his recent projects during the 55th International Film Festival of India. His films, '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report,' have gained critical acclaim and made waves with political endorsements and potential tax-free status proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:37 IST
Vikrant Massey Shines at IFFI with '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report'
Vikrant Massey (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vikrant Massey reiterated his dedication to storytelling that blends entertainment with responsible cinema as he spoke with the media at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa. He highlighted his project selections, including '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report,' as efforts to engage audiences meaningfully.

Massey emphasized the importance of impactful storytelling, pointing to the approximately 2,000 films produced annually in India. He remarked, "Even today, cinema remains a highly influential medium." '12th Fail' has resonated with audiences, delivering gripping narratives alongside strong performances.

'The Sabarmati Report,' detailing the Godhra train incident, drew significant attention from politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, hinting at its cultural relevance. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised the film and considered granting it tax-free status, reflecting its societal impact and factual basis in depicting historical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024