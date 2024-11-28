Vikrant Massey Shines at IFFI with '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report'
Actor Vikrant Massey, known for his commitment to responsible and inspiring cinema, discusses his recent projects during the 55th International Film Festival of India. His films, '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report,' have gained critical acclaim and made waves with political endorsements and potential tax-free status proposals.
Actor Vikrant Massey reiterated his dedication to storytelling that blends entertainment with responsible cinema as he spoke with the media at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa. He highlighted his project selections, including '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report,' as efforts to engage audiences meaningfully.
Massey emphasized the importance of impactful storytelling, pointing to the approximately 2,000 films produced annually in India. He remarked, "Even today, cinema remains a highly influential medium." '12th Fail' has resonated with audiences, delivering gripping narratives alongside strong performances.
'The Sabarmati Report,' detailing the Godhra train incident, drew significant attention from politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, hinting at its cultural relevance. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised the film and considered granting it tax-free status, reflecting its societal impact and factual basis in depicting historical events.
