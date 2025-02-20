Left Menu

Global Entertainment Highlights: From Hollywood to Berlin

Key entertainment news covers Benedict Cumberbatch's emotional role in 'The Thing With Feathers,' Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast controversy, 'Nezha 2's' record-breaking success, Taylor Swift's accolade, Ethan Hawke's film role, Rick Buckler's death, A$AP Rocky's acquittal, and Radu Jude's Berlinale contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:29 IST
Global Entertainment Highlights: From Hollywood to Berlin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent entertainment news, actor Benedict Cumberbatch spoke in Berlin about his emotionally challenging role in 'The Thing With Feathers.' Cumberbatch shared the unexpected moments of grief he experienced while portraying a widower in the family drama featured at the Berlin Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Indian podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, known as BeerBiceps, was instructed by the country's Supreme Court to halt his shows following charges of obscenity. Allahabadia's podcasts, popular for featuring prominent Bollywood figures, have amassed over 20 million subscribers.

Across international borders, Chinese animated film 'Nezha 2' has soared to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, outperforming Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' with earnings totaling 12.3 billion yuan. This achievement marks 'Nezha 2' as the eighth top-grossing film worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025