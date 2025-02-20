Global Entertainment Highlights: From Hollywood to Berlin

In recent entertainment news, actor Benedict Cumberbatch spoke in Berlin about his emotionally challenging role in 'The Thing With Feathers.' Cumberbatch shared the unexpected moments of grief he experienced while portraying a widower in the family drama featured at the Berlin Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Indian podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, known as BeerBiceps, was instructed by the country's Supreme Court to halt his shows following charges of obscenity. Allahabadia's podcasts, popular for featuring prominent Bollywood figures, have amassed over 20 million subscribers.

Across international borders, Chinese animated film 'Nezha 2' has soared to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, outperforming Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' with earnings totaling 12.3 billion yuan. This achievement marks 'Nezha 2' as the eighth top-grossing film worldwide.

