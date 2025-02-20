Global Entertainment Highlights: From Hollywood to Berlin
Key entertainment news covers Benedict Cumberbatch's emotional role in 'The Thing With Feathers,' Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast controversy, 'Nezha 2's' record-breaking success, Taylor Swift's accolade, Ethan Hawke's film role, Rick Buckler's death, A$AP Rocky's acquittal, and Radu Jude's Berlinale contribution.
In recent entertainment news, actor Benedict Cumberbatch spoke in Berlin about his emotionally challenging role in 'The Thing With Feathers.' Cumberbatch shared the unexpected moments of grief he experienced while portraying a widower in the family drama featured at the Berlin Film Festival.
Meanwhile, Indian podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, known as BeerBiceps, was instructed by the country's Supreme Court to halt his shows following charges of obscenity. Allahabadia's podcasts, popular for featuring prominent Bollywood figures, have amassed over 20 million subscribers.
Across international borders, Chinese animated film 'Nezha 2' has soared to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, outperforming Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' with earnings totaling 12.3 billion yuan. This achievement marks 'Nezha 2' as the eighth top-grossing film worldwide.
