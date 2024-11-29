Actor Kasthuri Shankar Granted Conditional Bail Amid Controversy

Actor Kasthuri Shankar was seen at the Egmore Police Station in Chennai on Friday, signing for bail amid ongoing legal proceedings related to her alleged derogatory comments about the Telugu community. These proceedings were initiated following a complaint by a Telugu federation accusing her of offensive remarks at a public event in Chennai.

In a brief conversation with ANI outside the police station, Kasthuri explained her unusual absence from social media. 'I don't have my phone. I don't have access to social media. So that is why everybody is here today,' she said, conveying her inability to communicate with the public. She mentioned that the lack of access has affected her ability to comment on significant events that transpired recently.

Kasthuri also extended her gratitude towards her supporters, acknowledging that their backing has been crucial during this challenging time. The case, initiated by the Egmore Police on November 5, stems from comments she made that went viral on social media. Although she issued a public apology and retracted her statements, a backlash led to her arrest in Hyderabad on November 16 and subsequent transfer to Chennai. She has since been granted conditional bail, requiring daily sign-ins at the police station.

