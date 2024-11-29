Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Expands Footprint with Sajid Mahmood Cricket Academies in UK

Delhi Capitals teams up with ex-England cricketer Sajid Mahmood to establish cricket academies in the UK. The goal is to develop young talent with the support of ECB-certified coaches. The academies mark Delhi Capitals' inaugural move into the UK, with sessions beginning January next year.

Updated: 29-11-2024 18:13 IST
In a strategic move to broaden their global reach, IPL franchise Delhi Capitals has joined forces with former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood. The collaboration aims to establish two cricket academies at Farringtons School and William Perkin CofE High School in the United Kingdom.

The cricket centers will be known as the Delhi Capitals Saj Mahmood Cricket Academy, focusing on scouting and nurturing young cricket talents to hone their skills. This partnership signals a groundbreaking initiative, as it is the first instance of an IPL franchise launching multiple academies in the UK.

Sunil Gupta, the CEO of Delhi Capitals, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, highlighting the franchise's commitment to providing budding cricketers with platforms for professional growth. Sajid Mahmood echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the potential to cultivate a significant talent pool with the help of ECB-certified coaching staff. The academies are set to commence their first training session on January 12 of the coming year.

