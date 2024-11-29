Left Menu

Notre-Dame Rises: The Restoration of a Gothic Masterpiece

French President Emmanuel Macron commended the craftspeople for their role in restoring Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral, which suffered a devastating fire in 2019. The cathedral, a cherished monument of the French capital, will reopen to the public and Catholic faithful. The restoration project was labeled the 'project of the century.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:41 IST
In an address applauding over 1,000 craftspeople, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the restoration of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral as 'the project of the century' on Friday, marking a pivotal moment more than five years after a fire devastated the iconic Gothic structure.

Notre-Dame, among the most treasured landmarks in the French capital, is set to reopen next week, inviting tourists and worshippers alike to witness its renewed splendor. The project saw the meticulous restoration of the cathedral's spire, rib vaulting, flying buttresses, and ornate details, shining brighter than ever.

'This is overwhelming,' Macron remarked during his visit, noting the impressive light streaming through restored windows. Celebrations marking the reopening are slated for December 7, welcoming dignitaries and visitors with gratitude for the $882 million global fundraising effort that played a significant role in the cathedral's rebirth.

