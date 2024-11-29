Remembering Silvia Pinal: Icon of Mexican Cinema Passes Away at 93

Mexican cinema and television are mourning the loss of Silvia Pinal, an emblematic actress who died at the age of 93. Her passing was confirmed by Mexico's culture secretary, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, and the Asociacion Nacional de Interpretes, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter.

Pinal's distinguished career, which commenced in the late 1940s in theater under the direction of Rafael Banquells, spanned more than seven decades. She gained international acclaim in the 1960s for starring in Luis Bunuel's classic films, including Viridiana, The Exterminating Angel, and Simon of the Desert. Her early success in cinema included roles opposite renowned Mexican actors such as German Valdes and Mario Moreno.

In addition to her extensive film career, Pinal notably influenced television as the host and producer of Mujer, Casos de la Vida Real. The show, airing from 1986 to 2007, broke new ground by addressing serious social issues like domestic violence and LGBT discrimination, profoundly affecting audiences across Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)