Rajadhiraaj: A Musical Spectacle of Shri Krishna's Journey

'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.' is a musical dramatization of Shri Krishna's journey, showcasing grand performances, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring music. Premiered in New Delhi, it fascinated audiences with contributions from Bollywood celebrities and renowned artists. The show, featuring 180 artists, will run until December 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:33 IST
Rajadhiraaj: A Musical Spectacle of Shri Krishna's Journey
'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.' made its grand debut on November 30, 2024, at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium. This spectacular show, a first-of-its-kind musical centered on Shri Krishna's life, left the audience awestruck with its breathtaking performances and storytelling.

Conceived by visionary producer Dhanraj Nathwani and featuring the work of screenwriter Prasoon Joshi, the musical carries audiences through Shri Krishna's timeless leelas from Vrindavan to Dwarka. This comes after a successful stint at Mumbai's NMACC Grand Theatre.

The production involves a massive cast of 180 artists, original music by Sachin-Jigar, and elaborate design by Omung Kumar, all contributing to an immersive experience. Notables from Bollywood graced its launch, enhancing the allure of an already illustrious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

