Cynthia Erivo to Host Tony Awards: A Night of Theatre Magic

Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo has been announced as the host for this year's Tony Awards. Known for her exceptional performances in both theatre and cinema, Erivo brings a wealth of talent and passion to the stage as master of ceremonies.

The Tony Awards, honoring outstanding achievements in theatre, will take place on June 8 at New York's historic Radio City Music Hall. The event will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, ensuring theatre enthusiasts across the globe can join in the celebration.

Erivo, who expressed her pride and excitement in taking on the role, has previously won a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Tony, among other accolades. Her selection underscores the Tony Awards' mission to extend the magic of musical theatre to millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)