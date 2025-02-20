Left Menu

Cynthia Erivo to Host Tony Awards: A Night of Theatre Magic

Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo will host the upcoming Tony Awards. Known for her work in theatre and film, Erivo is excited to honor this year's theatre achievements. The event, broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+, will celebrate notable performances from the past year at Radio City Music Hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:02 IST
Cynthia Erivo to Host Tony Awards: A Night of Theatre Magic
Cynthia Erivo

Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo has been announced as the host for this year's Tony Awards. Known for her exceptional performances in both theatre and cinema, Erivo brings a wealth of talent and passion to the stage as master of ceremonies.

The Tony Awards, honoring outstanding achievements in theatre, will take place on June 8 at New York's historic Radio City Music Hall. The event will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, ensuring theatre enthusiasts across the globe can join in the celebration.

Erivo, who expressed her pride and excitement in taking on the role, has previously won a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Tony, among other accolades. Her selection underscores the Tony Awards' mission to extend the magic of musical theatre to millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025