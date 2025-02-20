Cynthia Erivo to Host Tony Awards: A Night of Theatre Magic
Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo will host the upcoming Tony Awards. Known for her work in theatre and film, Erivo is excited to honor this year's theatre achievements. The event, broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+, will celebrate notable performances from the past year at Radio City Music Hall.
Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo has been announced as the host for this year's Tony Awards. Known for her exceptional performances in both theatre and cinema, Erivo brings a wealth of talent and passion to the stage as master of ceremonies.
The Tony Awards, honoring outstanding achievements in theatre, will take place on June 8 at New York's historic Radio City Music Hall. The event will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, ensuring theatre enthusiasts across the globe can join in the celebration.
Erivo, who expressed her pride and excitement in taking on the role, has previously won a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Tony, among other accolades. Her selection underscores the Tony Awards' mission to extend the magic of musical theatre to millions worldwide.
