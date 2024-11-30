Kerala's Startup Ecosystem: A Jewel in India's Innovation Crown

On Saturday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Kerala's startup ecosystem, calling it a 'glittering jewel' in India's burgeoning startup landscape. He highlighted Kerala's achievements in innovation and sustainability during his keynote address at the Huddle Global 2024 conference organized by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Tharoor urged the state to streamline regulatory procedures to aid entrepreneurs in starting businesses and attracting capital. He emphasized the importance of simplifying compliance to support the aspirations of young innovators sustainably and inclusively as India's startup sector advances.

At the conclave, Tharoor commended Kerala for its vibrant startup culture, which resonates with venture capital providers. He also praised Kerala Startup Mission for creating a significant platform that showcases a diverse range of technologies, from robotics to home automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)