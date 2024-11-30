Left Menu

Kerala's Startup Ecosystem: A Jewel in India's Innovation Crown

Shashi Tharoor lauded Kerala for its vibrant and inclusive startup ecosystem at the Huddle Global 2024 conclave. He stressed the need for streamlined regulations to foster entrepreneurship. Tharoor noted Kerala's startups excel in turning ideas into practical solutions and applauded the Kerala Startup Mission for its impactful events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:43 IST
Kerala's Startup Ecosystem: A Jewel in India's Innovation Crown
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Kerala's startup ecosystem, calling it a 'glittering jewel' in India's burgeoning startup landscape. He highlighted Kerala's achievements in innovation and sustainability during his keynote address at the Huddle Global 2024 conference organized by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Tharoor urged the state to streamline regulatory procedures to aid entrepreneurs in starting businesses and attracting capital. He emphasized the importance of simplifying compliance to support the aspirations of young innovators sustainably and inclusively as India's startup sector advances.

At the conclave, Tharoor commended Kerala for its vibrant startup culture, which resonates with venture capital providers. He also praised Kerala Startup Mission for creating a significant platform that showcases a diverse range of technologies, from robotics to home automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024