Wild Tusker Creates Chaos at Kukke Temple

A wild tusker wandered into the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple premises, causing panic among devotees. Initially mistaken for the temple's resident elephant, it was later identified as a wild elephant. Authorities managed to guide it back to the forest, warning that it might return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:17 IST
A wild tusker caused chaos in the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple premises upon its unexpected arrival, temple sources confirmed on Monday. The incident unfolded Sunday night, leading to panic as devotees mistook it for the temple's own elephant.

Temple staff promptly clarified the confusion, urging devotees to evacuate. This swift action helped avert any potential mishaps despite the initial fear.

Responding to the incident, the forest department, local police, and community members collaborated to guide the wild elephant back to the forest. Authorities have issued a warning about possible future visits, advising vigilance among temple staff and devotees.

