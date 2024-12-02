Wild Tusker Creates Chaos at Kukke Temple

A wild tusker caused chaos in the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple premises upon its unexpected arrival, temple sources confirmed on Monday. The incident unfolded Sunday night, leading to panic as devotees mistook it for the temple's own elephant.

Temple staff promptly clarified the confusion, urging devotees to evacuate. This swift action helped avert any potential mishaps despite the initial fear.

Responding to the incident, the forest department, local police, and community members collaborated to guide the wild elephant back to the forest. Authorities have issued a warning about possible future visits, advising vigilance among temple staff and devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)