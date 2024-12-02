Hornbill Festival 2023: A Melody of Cultures and Global Partnerships

The 25th Hornbill Festival continued to captivate visitors on its second day, with dynamic cultural performances at Kisama's Heritage Village. Running from December 1 to December 10, this year's event promises a spectacular showcase of Nagaland's cultural heritage, enhanced by international artistic collaborations.

Troupes in vivid traditional costumes were photographed as they awaited their turn to perform. A standout feature of this edition is Welsh singer-songwriter Mari Mathias, whose participation has sparked considerable anticipation. Mathias is famed for fusing Welsh folk and modern indie, resonating with audiences across the globe.

In an interview with ANI, Mathias expressed her enthusiasm for performing in Nagaland. She underscored the importance of cultural exchange in fostering enduring international ties, emphasizing its role in building respect and deeper connections beyond borders.

The Hornbill Festival, dubbed the 'Festival of Festivals', is celebrated for its array of cultural displays, including music, dance, and traditional arts. This year introduces a global dimension through collaboration with the British Council and Nagaland's government.

The joint initiative under 'Wales in India 2024' underscores the commitment of the British Council and Welsh Government to advance cultural exchange. It features performances by Mathias, Gareth Bonello, and local artists Seyievinuo Chuzho and Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta, blending Welsh and Naga musical traditions.

The international musical performances are anticipated to attract large crowds, showcasing the convergence of diverse musical heritages. With support from the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and Wales Arts International, the festival also includes discussions on culture, art, and education, providing a platform for Indian and Welsh artists to connect.

