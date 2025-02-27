Trump Administration's Sweeping Cuts to US Foreign Aid Shake Global Partnerships
The Trump administration is eliminating over 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts, totaling USD 60 billion in cuts. This move, coupled with the influence of Elon Musk, has halted thousands of programs globally, drawing criticism from international organizations and sparking legal battles and congressional disapproval.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has initiated significant cuts in foreign aid, drastically reducing the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) contracts by more than 90%, amounting to a reduction of USD 60 billion in assistance worldwide. This decision has raised concerns among global partners and sparked ongoing legal disputes.
Officials within the government described the cuts as part of an effort to eliminate 'significant waste', pointing to a longstanding drift in operations. The administration, influenced by President Trump and Elon Musk, has criticized USAID for promoting liberal agendas. The cuts have resulted in the suspension of numerous successful programs, including those tackling Ebola and HIV/AIDS in Africa.
Legal battles have intensified as nonprofits and international organizations challenge the abrupt terminations. A federal court order temporarily stopped the funding freeze, yet the Supreme Court has delayed its full resolution. Critics argue these measures undermine US international interests and alliances.
