Left Menu

Trump Administration's Sweeping Cuts to US Foreign Aid Shake Global Partnerships

The Trump administration is eliminating over 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts, totaling USD 60 billion in cuts. This move, coupled with the influence of Elon Musk, has halted thousands of programs globally, drawing criticism from international organizations and sparking legal battles and congressional disapproval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:29 IST
Trump Administration's Sweeping Cuts to US Foreign Aid Shake Global Partnerships
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has initiated significant cuts in foreign aid, drastically reducing the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) contracts by more than 90%, amounting to a reduction of USD 60 billion in assistance worldwide. This decision has raised concerns among global partners and sparked ongoing legal disputes.

Officials within the government described the cuts as part of an effort to eliminate 'significant waste', pointing to a longstanding drift in operations. The administration, influenced by President Trump and Elon Musk, has criticized USAID for promoting liberal agendas. The cuts have resulted in the suspension of numerous successful programs, including those tackling Ebola and HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Legal battles have intensified as nonprofits and international organizations challenge the abrupt terminations. A federal court order temporarily stopped the funding freeze, yet the Supreme Court has delayed its full resolution. Critics argue these measures undermine US international interests and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025