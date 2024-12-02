Daniel Craig: Revealing Vulnerability and Masculinity Beyond Bond

Actor Daniel Craig recently shared insights into his apprehensions while playing the iconic MI6 agent James Bond, highlighting societal expectations of masculinity as a primary concern. During a promotional event for his new film 'Queer', Craig described the bond of masculinity as both laughable and unavoidable.

Over 15 years, Craig starred in five Bond films, gaining critical acclaim and influencing his career significantly. Now, as he distances himself from the franchise, he speaks openly about the limitations he felt regarding traditional notions of male behavior.

Craig's latest work in 'Queer', based on William S. Burroughs' novella, allows him to explore themes of vulnerability, identity, and desire—opportunities he found limiting during his time as Bond. With newfound freedom, Craig embraces roles beyond the shadow of 007.

(With inputs from agencies.)