President Murmu's Eventful Odisha Visit: A Blend of Culture, Education, and Development
President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a comprehensive five-day visit to Odisha, where she will participate in various cultural, educational, and developmental activities. Her itinerary includes religious ceremonies, educational celebrations, infrastructure inaugurations, and community interactions, highlighting her engagement with both traditional and progressive sectors of the state.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on an intensive five-day visit to Odisha, featuring a blend of cultural, educational, and developmental activities, as announced in an official statement on Monday.
The president's itinerary includes praying at Puri's Jagannath temple, unveiling a statue of Santali writer Pandit Raghunath Murmu, and attending key events at educational and military establishments.
Her engagements further extend to inaugurating rail lines and infrastructure projects, emphasizing her commitment to the state's cultural heritage and developmental progress, especially in tribal and rural areas.
