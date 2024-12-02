President Murmu's Eventful Odisha Visit: A Blend of Culture, Education, and Development

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on an intensive five-day visit to Odisha, featuring a blend of cultural, educational, and developmental activities, as announced in an official statement on Monday.

The president's itinerary includes praying at Puri's Jagannath temple, unveiling a statue of Santali writer Pandit Raghunath Murmu, and attending key events at educational and military establishments.

Her engagements further extend to inaugurating rail lines and infrastructure projects, emphasizing her commitment to the state's cultural heritage and developmental progress, especially in tribal and rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)