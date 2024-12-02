Left Menu

Chiranjeevi's next film with director Srikanth Odela confirmed?

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is reportedly in talks to team up with director Srikanth Odela for a new film.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:18 IST
Chiranjeevi's next film with director Srikanth Odela confirmed?
Filmmaker Chiranjeevi and director Srikanth Odela (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is reportedly in talks to team up with director Srikanth Odela for a new film. According to sources, the project will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, who recently delivered the blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari. However, more details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for 'Vishwambhara', directed by Mallidi Vassishta. After wrapping up the film, he is expected to join the sets of Srikanth Odela's film soon. Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the ANR National Award in Hyderabad, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The award was presented to him by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Before presenting the award to Chiranjeevi, Big B spoke highly of the actor in his speech. He also expressed gratitude to Nagarjuna and his family for inviting him to such a prestigious event. "I feel deeply honoured that you have chosen me to honour my dear friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. Whenever I call he is always there. Thank you Charianjeevi and Nag for giving me a part in your film, thanks to Vyjayanti Films, and Nag Ashwin for giving me a part in your film. Now I can proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan further added, "Thank you Chiranjeevi for your friendship, concern, love, affection, humility and hospitality. You sent me so much lunch that I would have fed the whole hotel today. Please treat me as a member of the Telugu film industry from now on. Thank you so much," he said. Chiranjeevi got emotional while receiving the award from Big B.

As a mark of respect, he bowed down in front of Amitabh Bachchan, touched his feet and sought his blessings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024