Payal Kapadia Triumphs at Gotham Awards with 'All We Imagine As Light'

Payal Kapadia's acclaimed film, 'All We Imagine As Light', has been honored with the Best International Feature award at the 2024 Gotham Awards, held in New York City. The film triumphed over strong contenders like 'Green Border', 'Hard Truths', and 'Vermiglio'.

This accolade follows its recent Jury Grand Prize win at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, underscoring its global appeal. Despite Kapadia missing out on the Best Director award, the film continues to garner significant attention and praise.

'All We Imagine As Light', starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, centers on the lives of two Kerala nurses navigating their existence in Mumbai. It premiered in Indian theaters on December 22, further establishing Kapadia as a formidable force in international cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)