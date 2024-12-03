Arjun Erigaisi: Rising Chess Star Set for Grand Debut at Norway Chess 2025

In an exciting development for the chess world, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is slated to make his debut at the illustrious Norway Chess 2025 tournament. The event, scheduled from May 26 to June 6, will see the young chess prodigy, ranked fourth globally, showcase his talents on an international stage.

At just 21 years old, Arjun's journey in chess has been marked by consecutive successes. He recently became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to surpass the 2800 ELO rating, solidifying his place among the elite. Arjun's achievements include victories at the Tata Steel Chess Challengers, Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, and the Menorca Open A, among others.

The Norway Chess tournament, known for its unique double round-robin format and commitment to gender equality, promises to be a thrilling platform for Arjun. As anticipation builds, the young grandmaster remains focused on channeling his ambition effectively, promising a captivating experience for chess enthusiasts worldwide.

