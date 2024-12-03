Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi: Rising Chess Star Set for Grand Debut at Norway Chess 2025

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, now ranked world No. 4 and India's top-rated player, is set to participate in the Norway Chess 2025 tournament. Known for his remarkable performance and victories, Arjun continually refines his game, aspiring to balance ambition and objectivity in pursuit of further achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:09 IST
Arjun Erigaisi: Rising Chess Star Set for Grand Debut at Norway Chess 2025
Grandmaster
  • Country:
  • Norway

In an exciting development for the chess world, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is slated to make his debut at the illustrious Norway Chess 2025 tournament. The event, scheduled from May 26 to June 6, will see the young chess prodigy, ranked fourth globally, showcase his talents on an international stage.

At just 21 years old, Arjun's journey in chess has been marked by consecutive successes. He recently became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to surpass the 2800 ELO rating, solidifying his place among the elite. Arjun's achievements include victories at the Tata Steel Chess Challengers, Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, and the Menorca Open A, among others.

The Norway Chess tournament, known for its unique double round-robin format and commitment to gender equality, promises to be a thrilling platform for Arjun. As anticipation builds, the young grandmaster remains focused on channeling his ambition effectively, promising a captivating experience for chess enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024