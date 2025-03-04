Left Menu

Indian Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa Shines at Prague Masters.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is competing in the Prague Masters, tied at the top position with Aravindh Chithambaram. Both have 3.5 points after five rounds. Praggnanandhaa will face Sam Shankland next, aiming to leverage his calculation skills to advance, while Aravindh's path appears slightly easier.

R Praggnanandhaa, India's chess prodigy, continues to make strides in the Prague Masters as he prepares to face American Sam Shankland in the sixth round. Currently holding a career-high world ranking of No.8, Praggnanandhaa is tied at the top with fellow Indian Aravindh Chithambaram, both having accumulated 3.5 points in five rounds.

In a gripping encounter, Praggnanandhaa attempted to crack Aravindh Chithambaram's defenses but settled for a draw. Aravindh, who stunned the tournament by beating top seed Wei Yi, must now prepare for his next challenge against Quang Leim Le. Both Indians are followed by four players with 2.5 points each, including the resurgent Wei Yi.

With formidable opponents like Wei Yi and Anish Giri lined up in the coming rounds, Praggnanandhaa aims to capitalize on his superior calculation skills. Meanwhile, Aravindh hopes to maintain his momentum. In the Challengers section, Divya Deshmukh seeks to improve her standing with three rounds remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

