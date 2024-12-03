Language Politics: Nirmala Sitharaman's Tamil Nadu Experience

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her dismay on Tuesday over not being allowed to learn Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, she digressed to discuss her personal experiences with language discrimination.

Sitharaman recounted being mocked on the streets while trying to learn Hindi as a student, where Hindi and Sanskrit were considered foreign languages. She emphasized the irony of being labeled an 'outsider' for seeking linguistic knowledge within the country.

The minister criticized political strategies behind language impositions while lauding Prime Minister Modi for promoting Tamil on international stages. Sitharaman questioned past alliances, highlighting Modi's efforts to respect and embrace Tamil culture.

