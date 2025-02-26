Left Menu

Amit Shah's Apology at Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri Event Highlights Tamil Language Reverence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologized for not speaking Tamil during Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu. Despite Tamil Nadu's opposition to the three-language policy, Shah emphasized the spiritual significance of Mahashivratri and praised the Isha Yoga Center for promoting spirituality and positivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:15 IST
Amit Shah's Apology at Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri Event Highlights Tamil Language Reverence
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of cultural respect amid a language policy controversy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologized on Wednesday for his inability to speak Tamil, termed as the 'world's oldest language', during the Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the event dubbed 'Bhakti ka Mahakumbh', Shah extended greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri, expressing gratitude for the invitation from Sadhguru. This comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK opposing the National Education Policy 2020's three-language mandate, which they perceive as Hindi imposition.

Shah underscored the festival's spiritual essence, highlighting a nation immersed in devotion from Somnath to Rameswaram. He praised Isha Foundation's impact, crediting its 112-foot Adiyogi Shiva statue with guiding spiritual journeys and connecting youth with spirituality. The event, starting at 6:00 PM, saw Shah participating in the religious rituals at Isha Yoga Centre alongside Sadhguru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025