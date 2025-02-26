Amit Shah's Apology at Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri Event Highlights Tamil Language Reverence

In a gesture of cultural respect amid a language policy controversy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologized on Wednesday for his inability to speak Tamil, termed as the 'world's oldest language', during the Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the event dubbed 'Bhakti ka Mahakumbh', Shah extended greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri, expressing gratitude for the invitation from Sadhguru. This comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK opposing the National Education Policy 2020's three-language mandate, which they perceive as Hindi imposition.

Shah underscored the festival's spiritual essence, highlighting a nation immersed in devotion from Somnath to Rameswaram. He praised Isha Foundation's impact, crediting its 112-foot Adiyogi Shiva statue with guiding spiritual journeys and connecting youth with spirituality. The event, starting at 6:00 PM, saw Shah participating in the religious rituals at Isha Yoga Centre alongside Sadhguru.

