Leaders at the Golden Temple: Atoning Through Service

On Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, undertook their 'tankhah' or religious punishment at the Golden Temple. Seen in a blue 'sewadar' uniform, Badal fulfilled the duties of a volunteer while acknowledging past political missteps, as directed by the Sikh clergy.

Accompanied by Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former ministers, Badal served his hour as a 'sewadar'. The leaders participated by washing utensils and cleaning temple premises as a public admission of their past governmental mistakes.

The religious pronouncement stems from actions during Sad's administration period from 2007 to 2017. Before performing the duty, Badal acknowledged misjudgments including the pardon of Dera Sacha Sauda chief during his tenure as Punjab's ruler.

(With inputs from agencies.)