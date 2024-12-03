Left Menu

Leaders at the Golden Temple: Atoning Through Service

After being declared 'tankhaiya' by the Akal Takht, several Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, performed their religious punishment as volunteers at the Golden Temple. They served by cleaning and washing as an atonement for past political misdeeds. Badal admitted mistakes before beginning his service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:45 IST
Leaders at the Golden Temple: Atoning Through Service
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, undertook their 'tankhah' or religious punishment at the Golden Temple. Seen in a blue 'sewadar' uniform, Badal fulfilled the duties of a volunteer while acknowledging past political missteps, as directed by the Sikh clergy.

Accompanied by Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former ministers, Badal served his hour as a 'sewadar'. The leaders participated by washing utensils and cleaning temple premises as a public admission of their past governmental mistakes.

The religious pronouncement stems from actions during Sad's administration period from 2007 to 2017. Before performing the duty, Badal acknowledged misjudgments including the pardon of Dera Sacha Sauda chief during his tenure as Punjab's ruler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024