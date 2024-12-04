Left Menu

Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Legacy of Indian Cinema's Greatest Showman

A retrospective of Raj Kapoor's iconic films, including 'Aag', 'Awaara', and 'Shree 420', will take place across India from December 13-15 to celebrate his birth centenary. Presented by R.K. Films, the event promises affordable screenings nationwide, honoring Kapoor's influence on Indian and global cinema.

The iconic films of Raj Kapoor, such as 'Aag' and 'Awara', will be celebrated at a retrospective from December 13 to 15, marking his birth centenary across India.

Announced by his grandson Ranbir Kapoor, the event is part of 'Raj Kapoor 100', a tribute by R.K. Films and Film Heritage Foundation.

With screenings in 40 cities and 135 cinemas, ticket prices are set to be affordable at Rs 100, inviting audiences to relive the magic and legacy of Raj Kapoor's cinematic journey on the big screen.

