Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Shield Daughter's Privacy

Stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are keen on maintaining their daughter Raha's privacy by removing visible images of her from social media. Now focusing on keeping Raha away from media scrutiny, the couple also has upcoming film projects with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marking a significant collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:52 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with Raha (Photo/instagram/@aliaabhatt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are taking decisive steps to ensure their daughter Raha's privacy, shielding her from media exposure.

The 'Raazi' actress has conspicuously removed images displaying Raha's face from her Instagram. Similarly, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, has requested paparazzi to respect the family's privacy.

The couple's initiative mirrors Kareena Kapoor Khan's previous appeal for privacy for her children, Taimur and Jeh.

Alia and Ranbir, after tying the knot in April 2022, welcomed Raha in November that same year. Their public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023 surprised fans.

Professionally, the couple is poised to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project 'Love and War,' alongside Vicky Kaushal.

This endeavor marks Ranbir's first work with Bhansali since his debut in 'Saawariya,' while Bhatt has previously collaborated with the director.

The film, formally announced on Instagram in January 2024, has generated significant anticipation among fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

