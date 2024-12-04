Left Menu

Seoul's Resilience Amid Political Turmoil: Tourists Unshaken

Tourists in Seoul remained largely unfazed by the brief martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite initial concerns, visitors continued exploring the city's attractions after the martial law was lifted. Many tourists felt safe and reported minimal disruptions to their travel plans.

Tourists in Seoul remained largely undisturbed by President Yoon Suk Yeol's unexpected martial law, which was swiftly repealed by the National Assembly. Visitors continued to explore landmarks like Gyeongbokgung Palace and Bukchon Hanok Village, with minimal disruption.

Emma Basnawi from Indonesia was initially concerned but carried on with her plans, while Stephen Rowan from Australia sought local insights to better understand the situation. Despite a brief police presence, tourists felt secure.

The commercial areas of Insadong and Myeongdong remained bustling, with Geff Johnson from Sydney noting a sense of safety amid the active police presence. The situation appeared to normalize quickly, with tourists enjoying Seoul’s vibrant scene.

