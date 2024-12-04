Evaluating Pilgrim Pressure: A Study on Himalayan Shrines' Capacity

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has initiated an in-depth study to evaluate the carrying capacity of four prominent Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand: Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Hemkund Sahib. The study, crucially excluding Badrinath, aims to scrutinize the infrastructure supporting tourist and pilgrim influx, alongside vehicle capacity, said WII scientist Bhupendra Singh Adhikari.

Adhikari highlighted the study's importance as pilgrim numbers soar to four to five lakhs during the initial phase of the Char Dham Yatra. With this surge, the study seeks to determine the sufficiency of current infrastructure and assess if regulatory measures are warranted, particularly during peak Yatra periods.

Furthermore, the environmental impact on the delicate Himalayan ecosystem will be examined. Concerns about environmental compliance, proper waste management, and the treatment of equines, often exploited for pilgrim transport, will also be addressed. The comprehensive study, expected to span a year, intends to provide insights into the challenges posed by the increasing pilgrimage.

