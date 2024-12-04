Music as a Catalyst for Change: Inside Echoes of the Earth Festival

India's renowned Echoes of the Earth festival gears up for its seventh edition in Bengaluru, promising a unique blend of music and environmental consciousness. Spearheaded by Roshan Netalkar, the festival has garnered attention for its commitment to sustainability and its role as a platform for impactful messages.

Apart from experimental music performances, the festival includes events like tree walks, nature journaling, and rainwater harvesting workshops, collaborating with conservationists and educators. It aims to engage and nurture a community dedicated to eco-friendly practices, with ongoing efforts under the banner 'The Greener Side'.

This year's festival will see captivating contributions from diverse musicians, including Premik Jolly and Giridhar Udupa. Jolly is set to showcase audio sketches using nature sound samples, while Udupa will present an audiovisual experience with ghatam players. Echoes of the Earth continues to provide a fertile ground for musical innovation and environmental advocacy.

