Piramal Realty Launches the 'Stories' Campaign: Luxury Living Brought to Life

Piramal Realty unveils the 'Stories' campaign, a series of short films celebrating the luxury living experience at Piramal Aranya in Mumbai. The films depict the diverse lifestyles and emotions of its residents, emphasizing the transformation of architectural splendor into vibrant communities filled with memorable human stories.

Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, 5th December 2024: Piramal Realty has launched an innovative campaign named 'Stories', showcasing short films that illustrate the luxury lifestyle at their flagship project, Piramal Aranya, Byculla. These narratives celebrate the enriching experiences of residents, transforming architectural structures into vibrant communities.

Focusing on diverse personal stories, including those of a young couple, a father and daughter, and an independent woman, the campaign emphasizes the emotional and aspirational journey towards creating a home. Each narrative explores harmony between luxury, comfort, and community living.

The campaign aims to attract a wide audience through digital, social, and outdoor media, presenting a realistic portrayal of life at Piramal Aranya. By focusing on human stories, Piramal Realty underscores the transition from mere buildings to thriving, harmonious living spaces.

