Rural Empowerment: Transforming Post Offices into Financial Inclusion Hubs

Post offices are being transformed under Modi's regime to support rural India, especially women, for financial inclusion. The creation of India's Post Payments Bank significantly increased women's accounts. The government invested in IT modernization, providing tech devices to postmen. New Dak ghar Niryat Kendras promote rural product exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Under Modi's administration, post offices are being transformed to become pivotal in the financial inclusion of rural communities, with a particular focus on women, as disclosed by Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani to the Rajya Sabha.

The establishment of India's Post Payments Bank has led to more than 45% of women's accounts being created, outstripping the 20% typically maintained by national banks. Significant investment in IT modernization has equipped every postman with high-tech devices to act as mobile ATMs, ensuring accessibility at every doorstep.

The introduction of Dak ghar Niryat Kendras plays a crucial role in exporting rural innovations and supporting self-help groups, boasting 2.2 lakh shipments with transactions worth Rs 54 crores, underscoring the government's commitment to empowering rural women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

